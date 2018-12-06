First City Monument Bank (FCMB) said on Wednesday that it had received $3 million as part of the proceeds from the sale of debt-laden telecoms firm 9mobile, which was seized by its lenders and sold to new investors.
In November, Teleology completed a takeover of 9mobile, the country’s fourth …
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2UgwZ4u
Get more: Nigeria Business News
In November, Teleology completed a takeover of 9mobile, the country’s fourth …
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2UgwZ4u
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[46]