  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Politics FEC approves 2019 budget proposal – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved next year’s budget proposal. The approval was granted during Friday’s special FEC session presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa. The Minister of Budget and Planning, Udoma Udoma announced the approval while briefing State House correspondents at …



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2EhC33T

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[83]
Nigerian Bulletin

Nigerian Bulletin

New Member
#2
#2
3X Dangote cement promo is here again,Buy one bag for #1300 and Rice for #10,000 Call:Shehu Abubakar 08133549055 .Be part of the Dangote 3X cement promo.Minimum purchase is 100 bags so hurry now and order from the Obajana factory. Contact the sales rep via 08133549055 for help on how you can place your orders.Transportation and offloading is #300..Note delivery takes two days and it's nationwide.When Strength matters,Choose 3X. PLEASE TELL OTHERS ABOUT THIS WINDOW OF OPPORTUNITY.
 

Trending Posts

More trending news
Learn Digital Marketing in 4 hours - N7,500 only [ Get Details ]
Low Cost, High Impact Essential Business Skills in Lagos, Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top