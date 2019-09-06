JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro Federal Government adopts September 16 as National ID Day – TobiVibes

#1
The Federal Government has approved the recognition and observance of September 16 of every year as National Identity Day.

It said it is in line with the United Nations (UN) position on the contribution of dates to the achievement of the purposes of its Charter to promote action on …

fg.JPG

Read more via TobiVibes – https://ift.tt/2ZTGnwH

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[60]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top