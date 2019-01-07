Featured Thread #1
The Nigerian Army has vacated the premises of the Daily Trust in Abuja, Maiduguri and Lagos, following a Federal Government order.
Garba Shehu, senior special assistant on media to President Buhari announced this on Sunday night.....
Read more via P.M. News – http://bit.ly/2LSxw8V
Get More Nigeria Political News
Garba Shehu, senior special assistant on media to President Buhari announced this on Sunday night.....
Read more via P.M. News – http://bit.ly/2LSxw8V
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[102]