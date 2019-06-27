advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sports Federer Seeds 2nd, Nadal 3rd For Wimbledon – Leadership Newspaper

#1
Eight-time champion, Roger Federer was seeded No. 2 for Wimbledon, one spot ahead of Rafael Nadal, reversing their positions in the ATP rankings and creating a debate about whether the All England Club’s seeding system should be changed.

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic, the defending champion, was seeded …

federer.JPG

read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2Xcw61O

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[48]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top