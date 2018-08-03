Femi Adebayo has said though English movies make more money than Yoruba movies, he has no regrets being popular in Yoruba movies.
Femi Adebayo has expressed his unflinching love for being a popular actor featuring mostly in Nollywood movies rendered in Yoruba language. In …
via pulse.ng – Nigeria’s entertainment & lifestyle platform online – https://ift.tt/2MZkhD2
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Femi Adebayo has expressed his unflinching love for being a popular actor featuring mostly in Nollywood movies rendered in Yoruba language. In …
via pulse.ng – Nigeria’s entertainment & lifestyle platform online – https://ift.tt/2MZkhD2
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[96]