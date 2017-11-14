Submit Post Advertise

Politics Femi Falana In Road Accident, Sues FG

Discussion in 'Political News' started by RemmyAlex, Nov 14, 2017 at 5:03 PM. Views count: 106

    Human rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), has said that he will on Wednesday sue the Federal Government following his involvement in a road accident.

    The human rights lawyer had broken his leg after falling into a manhole while walking to his office in Abuja.

    He promised that he would not leave the matter to God like the ordinary Nigerian would, but will sue the government on Wednesday (Tomorrow).

    Falana who made this known while delivering his speech at the National Stakeholders Summit on Whistleblowing in Abuja on Tuesday said, “I am sure you saw me limping and using a walking stick when I was coming in. It is because I fell into a manhole while walking to my office on Shehu Shagari Way.

    “I broke my leg and I am even wearing Plaster of Paris and I was even hospitalised. So, I won’t like the ordinary Nigerian leave it to God.

    “I have decided that tomorrow I will sue the Federal Government.”
     
    Comments