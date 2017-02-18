Following the reinstatement of Ali Modu Sheriff as the lawful National Chairman of the PDP by the Appeal Court on Friday, Nigeria's Former Aviation Minister, Mr. Femi Fani-Kayode has urged the Ahmed Makarfi section to leave the party. Speaking moments after the Appeal Court judgement, Fani Kayode said it was time to leave the PDP. "The C of A decision is absurd," he said. "Its time for us to gut the PDP, leave its carcass for the treacherous mole called Sheriff and form a new party. He added that a caucus meeting will be held on Monday. Related: Fani-Kayode Reacts To Sheriff's Victory At Appeal Court