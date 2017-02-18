Submit Post Advertise

Politics Femi Fani-Kayode: It's Time to Leave the PDP

Discussion in 'Political News' started by Lequte, Feb 18, 2017 at 9:32 AM. Views count: 748

Tags:
  1. Lequte

    Lequte Scientist Curators

    Following the reinstatement of Ali Modu Sheriff as the lawful National Chairman of the PDP by the Appeal Court on Friday, Nigeria's Former Aviation Minister, Mr. Femi Fani-Kayode has urged the Ahmed Makarfi section to leave the party.

    Speaking moments after the Appeal Court judgement, Fani Kayode said it was time to leave the PDP.

    "The C of A decision is absurd," he said. "Its time for us to gut the PDP, leave its carcass for the treacherous mole called Sheriff and form a new party.

    He added that a caucus meeting will be held on Monday.

    Related: Fani-Kayode Reacts To Sheriff's Victory At Appeal Court
     

    Attached Files:

    Lequte, Feb 18, 2017 at 9:32 AM
    #1



    You may like

    Comments