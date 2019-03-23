The spokesman of President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organsiation, Festus Keyamo, SAN, has reacted to the confession by the convener of #OurMumuDonDo, Charly Boy that he was paid in ‘nine figures’ to release the diss song, ‘Another guy man’. Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy admitted
Read more via Stella Dimoko Korkus.com – https://ift.tt/2TnvH6d
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Stella Dimoko Korkus.com – https://ift.tt/2TnvH6d
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[62]