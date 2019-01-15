For those who see pension funds investment in Federal Government bonds and Treasury Bills as Federal Government’s borrowing, they may either be delighted or disillusioned to find out that the Federal Government borrowed additional N166 billion from the pension funds in October 2018.
Figures from the National Pension Commission, …
Read more via Nairametrics – http://bit.ly/2SVgDgz
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Figures from the National Pension Commission, …
Read more via Nairametrics – http://bit.ly/2SVgDgz
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]