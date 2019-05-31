The way different people perceive and interpret pension funds’ involvement with financial products issued by the Federal Government has always been a battle of semantics or nomenclature.
While some see it as an investment by the pension funds in FGN Bonds and Treasury Bills, a great majority see it …
Read more via Nairametrics – http://bit.ly/2HIbIMH
Get more: Nigeria Business News
While some see it as an investment by the pension funds in FGN Bonds and Treasury Bills, a great majority see it …
Read more via Nairametrics – http://bit.ly/2HIbIMH
Get more: Nigeria Business News