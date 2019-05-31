Business Federal Government increases borrowing from Pension Funds – Nairametrics

#1
The way different people perceive and interpret pension funds’ involvement with financial products issued by the Federal Government has always been a battle of semantics or nomenclature.

While some see it as an investment by the pension funds in FGN Bonds and Treasury Bills, a great majority see it …



Read more via Nairametrics – http://bit.ly/2HIbIMH

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top