Nigerian Government has declared May 29 and June 12 as public holidays to mark the transition to a new government and Democracy Day respectively.
Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohamed, disclosed this during a press briefing in Abuja on …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – http://bit.ly/2VQ93t1
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohamed, disclosed this during a press briefing in Abuja on …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – http://bit.ly/2VQ93t1
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[66]