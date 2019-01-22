Politics FG has released N163bn to universities, Ngige tells ASUU but strike continues – TheCable

The federal government says it has released N163 billion to universities from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).

Chris Ngige, minister of labour and employment, said this while addressing journalists after a meeting with leaders of Academic Staff Union of Universities(ASUU) on Monday....



