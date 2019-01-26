The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), has said it has found thousands of missing girls and women in southern Mali, many of whom were sold as sex slaves.
NAPTIP was created on July 14, 2003 by the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) …
Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2FQIprP
Get More Nigeria Metro News
NAPTIP was created on July 14, 2003 by the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) …
Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2FQIprP
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[40]