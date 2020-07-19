FG plans survival funds for private school teachers, others
Nigerian Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday said the country is planning a survival fund and payroll support for artisans, private school teachers and small businesses. “Through the Economic Sustainability Plan, the FG’s focus is to save jobs and create new ones,” Osinbajo said while...
guardian.ng
