Nigeria Heritage Bank USSD 745 Ad
MelBet - Mobile APP, Live Games

Metro FG plans survival funds for private school teachers, others – Guardian News

#1
guardian.ng

FG plans survival funds for private school teachers, others

Nigerian Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday said the country is planning a survival fund and payroll support for artisans, private school teachers and small businesses. “Through the Economic Sustainability Plan, the FG’s focus is to save jobs and create new ones,” Osinbajo said while...
guardian.ng
PLACE YOUR ADVERT HERE
Connect with people interested in education, social, crime and health News!
Place your Ad here for $175.00 per Month!
 
[0]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top