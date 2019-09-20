Metro FG releases list of real owners of oil companies, licences - Nairaland

The federal government, in collaboration with the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), has released a beneficial register which contains the list of the real owners of oil assets and companies.

A website (bo.neiti.gov.ng) which contained the list was unveiled in Abuja on Thursday.

According to Waziri Adio, NEITI’s executive secretary, the website contains a list of the owners of 270 licences in the mining sector, and the owners of 61 assets and 56 companies in the oil and gas sector.

