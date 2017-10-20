Submit Post Advertise

FG Releases N3.5bn For Vaccination Programme

Oct 20, 2017

    The National Economic Council, NEC, on Thursday announced that the sum of N3.5 billion has been released for vaccination programme against communicable diseases.

    The government also said that vaccination campaign for measles in the 17 states in the Southern part of the country has been fixed to start from 8th March 2018.

    Briefing State House correspondents after the monthly NEC, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, said government released N3.5 billion for vaccination programme of the diseases.
     
    Oct 20, 2017
    Comments