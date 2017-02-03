As several reactions continue to trail the proposed nationwide protest called by Singer 2face idibia, the Federal Government has weighed in on the issue, giving a go-ahead. In its facebook page, the FG through Aso Rock Villa wrote: ''Please note that the Federal Government of Nigeria fully upholds the constitutional right of Nigerians to peaceful assembly and association. '' This is coming as Nigerians have attacked the government for planting the Police Force to stop the planned nationwide protest led by Tuface Idibia, the popular music star.