The Federal Government has suspended the National Carrier, Nigeria Air, procurement indefinitely.
The Minister of State Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja while briefing newsmen.
He said the federal government took the decision to suspend the procurement of Nigeria Air at the federal executive council meeting.
