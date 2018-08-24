In an attempt to restore the January to December budget cycle, the federal government will present Nigeria’s 2019 budget to the National Assembly in September.
Daily Trust quoted the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, …
Read more via 360Nobs.com – https://ift.tt/2LlD8GU
Get More Nigeria Political News
Daily Trust quoted the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, …
Read more via 360Nobs.com – https://ift.tt/2LlD8GU
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]