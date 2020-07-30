Nigeria Heritage Bank USSD 745 Ad

Metro FG warns states against impending flood – New Telegraph

#1

FG warns states against impending flood - New Telegraph

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq has advised state governments to take proactive and necessary mitigative measures in addressing forecasts on rainfalls and consequential flooding severities. Umar Farouq, who made the remark...
www.newtelegraphng.com www.newtelegraphng.com
PLACE YOUR ADVERT HERE
Connect with people interested in education, social, crime and health News!
Place your Ad here for $175.00 per Month!
 
[0]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top