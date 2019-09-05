JustForex Trading - Start Now

FIBA World Cup: D'Tigers Roar with Emphatic Victory over Korea

A spirited fight from Nigeria inspired them to their first win at the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 after seeing off Korea 108-66 in a one-sided Group B tie on Wednesday at the Wuhan Sports Center.

Four players recorded double digits as D’Tigers showed their true stripes and returned …

nigeria basket.JPG

read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2PMRUOx

