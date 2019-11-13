Sports FIFA appoints former Arsenal Manager, Arsene Wenger, to senior role – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
Arsene Wenger has been unveiled today as FIFA’s new Chief of Global Football Development. The illustrious French manager was welcomed by FIFA President Gianni Infantino to the world football governing body’s headquarters in Zurich. Wenger will be chiefly responsible for overseeing and driving the growth and development…

wengerPIC.jpg

Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Qh3AYy

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[61]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top