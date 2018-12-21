Super Eagles of Nigeria ended the year 2018 maintaining their 44th position in the latest FIFA World Ranking released on Thursday (today).
The three-time African champions also retained their fourth position in Africa . Gernot Rohr’s men also did not add to their 1,427 points amassed …
read more via Newtelegraph
