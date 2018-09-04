Snap shares touched a record low of $10.49 apiece on Tuesday, and have plunged about 20% since the company reported a drop in daily active users. Snap shares touched a record low of $10.49 apiece on Tuesday.
Shares have plunged about 20% …
Read more via pulse.ng – Nigeria’s entertainment & lifestyle platform online – https://ift.tt/2MOizs4
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Shares have plunged about 20% …
Read more via pulse.ng – Nigeria’s entertainment & lifestyle platform online – https://ift.tt/2MOizs4
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[19]