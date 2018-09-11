  • Get A FREE Advert For Your Business, Product or Service - Apply Now!

Vacancy Financial Planning and Analysis Manager at Adexen Recruitment Agency, Lagos - Nigeria | Jobgurus

#1
Adexen Recruitment Agency - Our client is a major player in the Manufacturing industry with specialisation in pharmaceutical products.

They are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Position: Financial Planning and Analysis Manager
Job Reference: 1486
Job Location: Lagos



For details & to apply, visit https://ift.tt/2x36AMS – Jobgurus Services

Get more Latest Jobs
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[27]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

350
Top