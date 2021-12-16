Advertise on NB
Chicken Republic is currently trading in 129 locations across Nigeria and Ghana and has plans in place to operate 430 stores by the end of 2024.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:
  • Job Position: Management Graduate Trainee
  • Job Location: Benin City, Edo
  • Employment Type: Full-time
Management Graduate Trainee Recruitment at Food Concepts Plc

Food Concepts Plc was incorporated on 6 December 1999 as Food Concepts & Entertainment
