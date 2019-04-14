Metro Fire Destroys 35 Shops In Kano Market – Naijaloaded |

Fire destroys not more than 35 temporary shops at Kurmin Yan-nama Market in Kano State, according to The Kano State Fire Service.

The spokesman of the service, Alhaji Saidu Mohammed, confirmed the incident while speaking with newsmen in Kano on Sunday. …



