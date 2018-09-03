A huge fire has gutted the National Museum of Brazil in Rio de Janeiro, the oldest scientific institution in the country.
Most of its collection, including fossils, artworks and documents spanning centuries, is believed to have been destroyed in the inferno as firefighters battle to put out the blaze. …
