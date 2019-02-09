Business FIRS set to go after millionaire tax defaulters – Nairametrics

#1
Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has revealed it plans to collaborate with Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and other stakeholders to ensure payment of tax by millionaire defaulters in 2019.

Tunde Fowler, FIRS Executive Chairman, said the Service is going after no fewer than 85,000 millionaires in 2019 over tax …



Read more via Nairametrics – http://bit.ly/2BrKoPi

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[68]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top