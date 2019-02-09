Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has revealed it plans to collaborate with Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and other stakeholders to ensure payment of tax by millionaire defaulters in 2019.
Tunde Fowler, FIRS Executive Chairman, said the Service is going after no fewer than 85,000 millionaires in 2019 over tax …
Read more via Nairametrics – http://bit.ly/2BrKoPi
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Tunde Fowler, FIRS Executive Chairman, said the Service is going after no fewer than 85,000 millionaires in 2019 over tax …
Read more via Nairametrics – http://bit.ly/2BrKoPi
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[68]