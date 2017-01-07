Captain of the senior Nigeria national team John Obi Mikel will begin his career with Chinese side Tianjin Teda on the 11th of January 2017. Mikel officially joined the Chinese side two days back after passing a routine medical check up, bringing to an end a ten and half year stay at Stamford Bridge. In four days time Mikel is expected to be dressed for Tianjin Teda when they take on German side Borussia Monchengladbach in a friendly game. If he doesn’t take part in the tie, he will be expected to be in the line up when they take on another German side St. Pauli on the 14th in another friendly encounter. He is expected to play in one of the two games before they take on Romanian side Dinamo Bucuresti in their last test game ahead of the start of the Chineses Super League in February.