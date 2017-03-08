The first international aircraft has landed in Kaduna International Airport ahead of the airport's first international flight today. A ceremonial canon was used by the Airport fire fighters to welcome the plane. According to the Kaduna state government, Captain Alene who flew the first Boeing787 bird into Kaduna International Airport confirmed that the Airport Landing System is in an excellent shape. A high powered Federal Government delegation led Hadi Sirika and Gambo Hamzat Garba by also received the first local flight; Azman Air in Kaduna Airport. SEE PHOTOS: