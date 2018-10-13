Metro First Term Is For Project Initiation – Osita Chidoka – Nairaland

#1
It takes about 1 to 2 years to bring an infrastructure project to FEC.

Initial Project design 6-12 months Procurement of consultant 6 months Full design and costing 6-9 months Procurement of contractor 3-6 months Any awarded project is 30% done....



Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2NE3166

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[66]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top