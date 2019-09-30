With a view to enhance financial inclusion across the country, First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced its drive to get up to 500,000 operators on board its agent banking platform.
This was disclosed at the opening ceremony of the 12th Annual Conference of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN)....
Read more via Nairametrics – https://ift.tt/2nNYrLm
Get more: Nigeria Business News
This was disclosed at the opening ceremony of the 12th Annual Conference of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN)....
Read more via Nairametrics – https://ift.tt/2nNYrLm
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]