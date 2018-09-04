Five governors have been fingered in a plot to upturn President Muhammadu Buhari’s advice to the All Progressives Congress (APC) to adopt direct primary in picking candidates for the 2019 elections.
The President is said to be strongly in support...
Read more via The Nation Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2wCxGuy
Get More Nigeria Political News
The President is said to be strongly in support...
Read more via The Nation Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2wCxGuy
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[76]