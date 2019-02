What emotions should Forex traders avoid?

1.1 Greed

1.2 Fear

1.3 Excitement

How to create a proper trading mindset?

Money management is necessary. It will help minimize risks. All successful traders use money management in trading.

Adhere to the trading plan. A good trader should have an effective trading plan and follow its rules.



Control emotions. Emotions work against the trader, forcing him to make irrational decisions. Giving in to such feelings as greed, fear, traders often open hasty transactions and take irrational decisions, miss important news. Minimize the influence of the human factor on trading.



Be patient. Trade only when you see the perfect trading signal that matches the conditions of your strategy.



Be realistic in your expectations. Do not hope for quick earnings.