Politics Former aggrieved APC senator sheaths sword, pays ‘thank you’ visit to Buhari, assures president of support in 2019 – Naija.ng

#1
Senator Shehu Sani, on Thursday, August 23, paid Sallah homage to President Muhammadu Buhari at Daura, Katsina state, and thanked him for intervening in the crisis facing the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna state....



Read more via Nigeria News today & Breaking news ▷ Read Naija news 24/7 – https://ift.tt/2MKyiHT

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top