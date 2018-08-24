Senator Shehu Sani, on Thursday, August 23, paid Sallah homage to President Muhammadu Buhari at Daura, Katsina state, and thanked him for intervening in the crisis facing the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna state....
Read more via Nigeria News today & Breaking news ▷ Read Naija news 24/7 – https://ift.tt/2MKyiHT
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Nigeria News today & Breaking news ▷ Read Naija news 24/7 – https://ift.tt/2MKyiHT
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]