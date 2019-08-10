JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics Sowore: Don’t Undermine Our Democracy, Shehu Sani Tells Buhari – Sahara Reporters

Senator Shehu Sani has told President Muhammadu Buhari not to rubbish Nigeria’s democracy with his dictatorial tendencies towards those opposed to his leadership style.

The senator described the action of the government towards peaceful protests as worrisome, adding that protests were a fundamental right guaranteed by the constitution. …

Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2YZXk8h

