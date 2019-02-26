MADRID (AP) — Former Barcelona president Sandro Rosell arrived in handcuffs Monday to stand trial on charges of money laundering related to the sale of television rights for matches involving the Brazil national team.
Rosell, a former Nike executive in Brazil who presided over Barcelona from...
read more via “barcelona football” – Google News – https://ift.tt/2BR0QJ8
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Rosell, a former Nike executive in Brazil who presided over Barcelona from...
read more via “barcelona football” – Google News – https://ift.tt/2BR0QJ8
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[49]