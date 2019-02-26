Sports Former Barcelona president Rosell in handcuffs for trial – SF Gate

#1
MADRID (AP) — Former Barcelona president Sandro Rosell arrived in handcuffs Monday to stand trial on charges of money laundering related to the sale of television rights for matches involving the Brazil national team.

Rosell, a former Nike executive in Brazil who presided over Barcelona from...



read more via “barcelona football” – Google News – https://ift.tt/2BR0QJ8

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[49]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top