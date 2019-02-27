Former Barcelona president Sandro Rosell has been released from prison after two years ahead of his trial for alleged money laundering offences.
Rosell was released alongside his business partner Joan Besoli following a three-day trial arguing that they did not provide a risk should they be freed....
read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2SvrEnC
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Rosell was released alongside his business partner Joan Besoli following a three-day trial arguing that they did not provide a risk should they be freed....
read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2SvrEnC
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[76]