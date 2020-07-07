Former BBN Housemate, Lilo Aderogba Reveals She and Boyfriend are Still Together Despite Relationship with Eric - Olisa.tv
Lilo Aderogba has revealed that her relationship with her boyfriend is solid despite hooking up with fellow housemate, Eric Akhigbe during her time in the Big Brother Naija Lockdown house. The dietician made this known during an interview in one of the media rounds for evicted the housemates...
www.olisa.tv
PLACE YOUR ADVERT HERE
Connect with people interested in Entertainment News!
Connect with people interested in Entertainment News!