Former Imo Commissioner kidnapped – Vanguard News

Apr 12, 2018 at 6:42 AM

    FORMER Commissioner for Culture and Tourism in the Rochas Okorocha administration, Engr. Alex Ogwazuo has been kidnapped by unknown gangsters in Owerri.

    Although details of the weekend kidnap operation was very sketchy at press time, Vanguard however gathered yesterday that the youthful ex-commissioner was taken away in his Sports Utility Vehicle, SUV, to an unknown destination.

    It was learnt that Ogwazuo was attacked by the hoodlums soon after leaving a social function in the evening.

