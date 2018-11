Rafael van der Vaart has confirmed his retirement from professional football following an illustrious career with Ajax, Hamburg, Real Madrid and Tottenham. The 35-year-old signed with Danish club Esbjerg in August but has been plagued by injury, only seeing a total of 55 minutes in the Danish Superliga.....Read more via 360Nobs – https://ift.tt/2PeAyt1 Get More Nigeria Sports News