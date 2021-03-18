siteadmin
Administrator
Once you choose one of the available bookmakers and decide the sport you want to bet on, it’s time to head over to the bonus section. There are several important things that you have to do before you decide which betting bonus you want to use.
The most important one is whether you have to make a deposit and if so, how much money you need to add to your account. Most sports betting bonuses have learned that not all of their clients feel comfortable depositing a lot of money, which is why most rewards do not require big deposits. Of course, there are always exceptions.
Another condition that you have to check is the promo’s duration. Most sports betting rewards are available for a week or two, but there are cases where you might be able to use a given bonus for more than a month.
The third most important thing that you should be aware of is the rollover requirement. Needless to say, this condition is more tricky to understand than the other two, which is why we wanted to dedicate this article to it.
You may have to wager your bonus only on a particular sport
Those of you who check this new code for 22bet will find several bonuses that will provide you with cool prizes. Unlike some sites, you should be able to complete the rollover condition fairly easily. Unfortunately, this isn’t always the case because some bookies require their customers to wager the bonus amount only on specific sports.
That’s why it is essential to check this condition before you start using the given reward because the last thing you want is to use all of your bonus funds on something that you are not interested in.
Some bookies have a really strange rollover condition
Although most operators try to keep things simple, there are some brands that want to be different, which is why they have strange playthrough requirements. The most common example will require you to wager on particular events that have minimum odds of 1.5 or greater. In other words, if you bet on something else, it won’t count towards your wagering condition.
Some sports betting websites do not have any rollover requirements. Instead, once you decide to make a withdrawal, they remove the bonus funds from your account and keep a small percentage of your winnings for themselves.
You may have to place higher bets
Some sports betting websites require their clients to place higher wagers in order to complete the rollover requirements. Needless to say, most bettors won’t be keen on this rule, so if this is something that you are not interested in, read the full T&C before you start using a particular bonus.
In most cases, your maximum bet will be limited
Unlike the bookies that fall into the category mentioned above, most brands do not allow their clients to wager more than a certain amount, which is usually $5. This means that they need to play longer before they can complete the specific requirement.