Rev. Fr Ejike Mbaka of the Catholic Adoration Ministry in Enugu State has a word of advice for President Muhammadu this new year. PREMIUM TIMES reports that the Priest gave the advice in Enugu on Saturday in his New Year message at the cross over service to 2017. “Though the President is trying on corruption and security, Nigerians are hungry; they want to see more changes. There is the need to assist businessmen and women in their businesses,” the Priest said. He also advised the President to appoint experts who would help him to revive the economy. “We cannot reach him for advice because of the kind of people around him,” he added.