Metro Freeze makes fun of Oge Okoye for visiting the church of controversial Pastor Lukau who staged a fake resurrection miracle(video) – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

#1
OAP Freeze has made fun of Nollywood actress Oge Okoye for visiting Pastor Alph Lukau's church.

The actress visited the Alleluia International Ministries church with her daughter last year and they were brought out to the front of the church by the pastor ....



Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2U1tNxk

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[64]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top