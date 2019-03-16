Metro Fresh attack in Kaduna community claims 10 lives – Premium Times Nigeria

At least 10 people have been killed in a fresh attack in a community in Kaduna State, a local official said Saturday.

Charles Danladi, the chairman Sanga Local Government Council, said the attack happened in Nandu village in the area. The chairman told the News Agency of …



