THE immediate past Director-General of the Department of State Security Services (DSS), Malam Lawal Daura, may be on his back to the nation’s security structure as fresh pressure mounts on the Presidency to review his case. Daura was relieved of his appointment 17 months ago in the aftermath of the invasion of the....
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/36nXlY4
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/36nXlY4
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[109]