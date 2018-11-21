Vacancy Front Office Assistant at Pure Access IT Limited , Lagos | Jobgurus

#1
Pure Access IT Limited – Our client, a very fast growing Audit, Tax and Consulting firm located in the heart of Abuja is seeking to employ suitably qualified candidates to fill the positions below:

Job Position: Front Office Assistant

Job …



For details & to apply, visit https://ift.tt/2QYQnkw – Latest Job Vacancies in Nigeria – Jobgurus.com.ng

Get more Latest Jobs
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[20]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

350
Top