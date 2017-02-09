A fresh round of fuel scarcity is looming in some South-Western Nigerian states such as Oyo, Osun and parts of Ondo State, the Sun reports. This is due to the grounding of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) depot in Ibadan, Oyo State. The depot serves Oyo, Osun and some parts of Ondo State, and has been grounded for over two years. Only the Mosimi depot in Sagamu, Ogun State, offers skeletal services in the South West region at the moment. Chairman, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Ibadan Depot branch, Alhaji Raheem Rasaq Tayo, said the acute shortage of petroleum products in the region has led to a situation where private depot owners hike prices of products at will. According to him, the inability of the Ibadan NNPC depot to dispense products has led to skyrocketing prices of petroleum products, leaving some marketers at the mercy of private depot operations. ‘‘For now, private depots operators are the only major suppliers of petroleum products in the South West region. As at now now, petrol is sold for N143 per litre, diesel N248 per litre and kerosene N245 per litre. This price excludes transport and all other ancillary charges.”